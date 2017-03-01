Rust couple open Poppy's Chocolate Shop

Rust couple open Poppy's Chocolate Shop

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: West Kentucky News

If you have a sweet tooth, or are known as a coffee connoisseur, Murray has a new business you don't want to miss. Poppy's Chocolate Shop held its' grand opening on Thursday, January 26. Owners Shane and Brandi Rust have participated in several mission trips to Honduras over the years and wanted to find a way to support their friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ex Gov Beasher 3 min Jason 8
Oscars 5 min connie 21
Proud Democrat 23 min Stand and Deliver 2
Murray Jcpenney closing 2 hr Foreign Fabric 29
brent allen 8 hr o me 8
Rechelle Turner 9 hr Da boom tiss 19
Physicians Assistant epidemic 9 hr Patient 24
See all Murray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murray Forum Now

Murray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Murray, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC