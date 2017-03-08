Murray PD investigating overnight sho...

Murray PD investigating overnight shooting that left 1 injured

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A man is said to be in stable condition after he was shot in the head late last night in Murray, Kentucky. At approximately 11:24 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, the Murray Police Department received a call regarding a person having been shot on Welch Court in Murray.

