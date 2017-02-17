Calloway Co., KY officials arrest man following report of domestic violence
On Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Calloway County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a domestic disturbance on Van Cleve Road, north of Murray. The initial call revealed that a man had allegedly been drinking all day and was throwing things around the house with two juvenile children present in the home.
