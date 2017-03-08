Arch move still on for Barkley bridge...

Arch move still on for Barkley bridge arch

Monday Feb 13

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close the existing US68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton in Trigg County on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 14-15. The Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton is expected to close promptly at 9 a.m on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and remain closed for up to 48 hours to allow placement of the main arch span on the New Lake Barkley Bridge under construction just downstream from the existing bridge.

