Town loses bid on automatic garbage truck

The Town of Rocky Mount lost out on the bid for a used garbage truck which would have been the start of a potential change of service. During the Jan. 9 town council meeting, the council approved the Town to offer up to $77,000 on a used automatic arm garbage truck being sold at auction by the municipality of Murray, Kentucky.

