Murray State University's College of Education and Human Services held a ribbon-cutting ceremony January 25 to officially open the new Student Success Center. The Center offers Praxis tutoring, workshops, study groups, and general support for students in need of help in their studies; its primary role is to support the awareness of and preparation for the Praxis tests needed for admission to teacher education and, eventually, teacher certification.

