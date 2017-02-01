MISSING: Paris, TN couple with dement...

MISSING: Paris, TN couple with dementia last seen in Murray

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The Murray Police Department is asking for any help in finding Eula Clark, 73, and James Clark, 89, of Paris, TN, who were last seen leaving the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. When Eula and James Clark left the hospital at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 the daughter planned to follow the vehicle Eula and James Clark were driving, but got separated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rodney Mills 6 min SorryBitchez 4
Seeking Arrangement Website 45 min Bob 5
Why will Racer basketball coaches not recruit f... 46 min Billy 24
Trump 3 hr Pray for us 39
Widespread menstrual synchrony(McClintock effec... 6 hr that guy 44
Rental recommendations 7 hr one of a kind 7
Melania Trump. Most beautiful 1st lady ever! 11 hr wolfman jack 31
Brent Allen 13 hr Chicago PD 7
See all Murray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murray Forum Now

Murray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Murray, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,505,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC