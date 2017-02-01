MISSING: Paris, TN couple with dementia last seen in Murray
The Murray Police Department is asking for any help in finding Eula Clark, 73, and James Clark, 89, of Paris, TN, who were last seen leaving the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. When Eula and James Clark left the hospital at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 the daughter planned to follow the vehicle Eula and James Clark were driving, but got separated.
