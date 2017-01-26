Mayfield, KY man accused of breaking ...

Mayfield, KY man accused of breaking into Murray restaurant

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A Mayfield, Kentucky man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a Murray restaurant on Tuesday morning, January 3. According to Kentucky State Police, they received a report at around 8:30 a.m. of a person inside The Keg Restaurant in Murray, Ky., trying to take items from the restaurant.

