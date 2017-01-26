Mayfield, KY man accused of breaking into Murray restaurant
A Mayfield, Kentucky man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a Murray restaurant on Tuesday morning, January 3. According to Kentucky State Police, they received a report at around 8:30 a.m. of a person inside The Keg Restaurant in Murray, Ky., trying to take items from the restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Murray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pardons
|7 hr
|Frenchie the Frog
|5
|Local pet peeves
|8 hr
|Fa-Q
|10
|best custody lawyers
|9 hr
|Best
|2
|Bad neighbors
|9 hr
|fed up
|9
|Why do fat women wear their pants so high?
|9 hr
|Mabels Cat House
|6
|Murray Ledger and Times
|11 hr
|keith
|2
|The time is now!
|12 hr
|HEARD ENOUGH
|4
|Women's march
|13 hr
|Donald
|91
Find what you want!
Search Murray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC