KY man facing slew of charges after fleeing during traffic stop

A Kentucky man is facing numerous charges after fleeing from the scene of a traffic stop on Saturday, January 7. On Saturday just after 1 p.m., Kentucky State Police Trooper Jody Cash conducted a traffic stop on a gold 2000 Mercedes for a traffic violation on KY-94 West of Tri-City, KY. During the traffic stop, Demetrick R. Rose, 40, of Murray, KY, got out of his vehicle and ran off into a field leaving two children in the vehicle, ages 11 and 3. Tpr.

