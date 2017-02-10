Indiana man killed in crash in Murray, KY
According to the police department, an officer on patrol was flagged down by a driver who said they noticed damage to a fence on Robertson Road North.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|supermarket
|1 hr
|Geoff
|2
|Deportation in Murray
|1 hr
|Farmer
|10
|Landon Sullivan
|2 hr
|UpsetChick
|1
|Useless degrees
|3 hr
|Class of 1976
|45
|Tobacco farmer
|4 hr
|Hard azz
|2
|Tell me it's a JOKE!!!!
|5 hr
|god
|6
|Spec building on 641 North
|11 hr
|bjrsanders
|4
Find what you want!
Search Murray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC