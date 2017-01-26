Graves County man accused of burglaries

Graves County man accused of burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said a Graves County man has been arrested and charged with the theft of tools from a home on Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murray Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pardons 2 hr Frenchie the Frog 5
Local pet peeves 3 hr Fa-Q 10
best custody lawyers 4 hr Best 2
Bad neighbors 4 hr fed up 9
Why do fat women wear their pants so high? 4 hr Mabels Cat House 6
Murray Ledger and Times 6 hr keith 2
The time is now! 7 hr HEARD ENOUGH 4
Women's march 8 hr Donald 91
See all Murray Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murray Forum Now

Murray Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murray Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Murray, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,565 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC