Murray, KY man facing several charges after crash in Calloway Co., KY

Monday Dec 12

A Murray, Kentucky man is facing several charges after the Calloway County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle collision with injuries on Radio Road on Monday, Dec.12. On Monday at approximately 11:30 a.m. the Calloway County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Ricky D. Turner, 41, of Murray, for theft by unlawful taking of an automobile out of Graves County.

