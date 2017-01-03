Murray, KY man facing several charges after crash in Calloway Co., KY
A Murray, Kentucky man is facing several charges after the Calloway County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle collision with injuries on Radio Road on Monday, Dec.12. On Monday at approximately 11:30 a.m. the Calloway County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Ricky D. Turner, 41, of Murray, for theft by unlawful taking of an automobile out of Graves County.
