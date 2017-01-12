Murray, KY man arrested, facing charges related to drugs and domestic violence
A Murray, Kentucky man was arrested on Christmas Day after police allegedly found multiple drugs and learned of domestic assault while checking on him. Inside the home officers found a marijuana pipe and some loose marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|payroll tax is coming
|38 min
|Getready
|17
|Lawyer in Murray for Traffic Tickets
|1 hr
|wow
|5
|clear creek medical dr howard
|5 hr
|aero
|1
|Matthew Lanier
|7 hr
|Samantha
|2
|BEWARE- Bed Begs at Angels Attic (Apr '15)
|8 hr
|Research
|5
|Pretty Blonde at Taylors
|10 hr
|curious
|1
|Magistrates, Elkins and the Election
|13 hr
|one of a kind
|12
Find what you want!
Search Murray Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC