KSP investigating after UTV stolen from Co-op in Calloway Co.
The Kentucky State Police is investigating the theft of a red 2016 Polaris Ranger 900 from Henry Farmers Co-op in Murray, Kentucky overnight. According to police, the UTV was stolen between 4 p.m. on December 21 and 7 a.m. on December 22. It is valued at more than $16,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joshua and Brandi Frost
|45 min
|Slim
|5
|Gangs
|1 hr
|MyKneeGrowsAtKFC
|22
|Drug bust?
|1 hr
|Fa-Q
|4
|Dr Gilkey
|3 hr
|Barbara
|1
|tonya seiger
|3 hr
|Adam
|5
|Drug dealers having a hay day in murray ky.
|5 hr
|Fa-Q
|15
|Kentucky now 'right to work' state because of r...
|7 hr
|Mad as Hell Worker
|25
Find what you want!
Search Murray Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC