KSP investigating after UTV stolen from Co-op in Calloway Co.

Friday Dec 23

The Kentucky State Police is investigating the theft of a red 2016 Polaris Ranger 900 from Henry Farmers Co-op in Murray, Kentucky overnight. According to police, the UTV was stolen between 4 p.m. on December 21 and 7 a.m. on December 22. It is valued at more than $16,000.

