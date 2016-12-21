Stevenson-Sanders
Paul and Anita Stevenson of Palma announce the engagement of their daughter, Christy Ann Stevenson, to Levi Austin Sanders, son of Doug and Sarah Sanders of Gilbertsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murray Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunday Liquor Sales
|3 hr
|Libertarian
|29
|who is the best rock band of all time (Apr '12)
|4 hr
|gnrfan
|48
|merry Christmas
|7 hr
|The Tall Cool One
|2
|Murray Jail needs a website like graves co has
|10 hr
|Been There
|4
|Drug addict babysitters
|15 hr
|Wasasucker
|9
|Brenda Sanders
|17 hr
|Brenda46
|6
|Tennessee farmers Polaris theft
|Sat
|State Police
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murray Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC