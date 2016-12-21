Stevenson-Sanders

Stevenson-Sanders

Saturday Nov 26 Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Paul and Anita Stevenson of Palma announce the engagement of their daughter, Christy Ann Stevenson, to Levi Austin Sanders, son of Doug and Sarah Sanders of Gilbertsville.

