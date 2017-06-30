Undocumented tenant in a local rental home
It is a problem that creeps up on landlords from time to time that is not fun to deal with... Squatters. A vacant rental property on Minerva Drive is no longer vacant after unknown persons moved into the home and even had their utilities turned on.
