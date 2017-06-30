TN sheriff's department looking for l...

TN sheriff's department looking for leads in 1977 cold case

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: SFGate

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY JULY 2 AND THEREAFTER - In a Tuesday June 27, 2017 photo, Rutherford County Sheriff's Detective Steven Kohler talks about reopening a cold case file on the death of Stanley Smith from 1977, at the Rutherford County Sheriff's office, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Department and the TBI are asking for the public's help in the new investigation of a 40-year-old cold case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reapers 19 hr John 2
Sheriff Arnold Sun David 1
Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09) Sun Reefdvr 88
Nice azz at Dollar general Fri Just sayin 4
james pollock?? Jun 30 justinlanning 1
Lacy Jun 30 Elleminnowpea 6
Rentals no background check (Feb '14) Jun 29 Mull502 15
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,380 • Total comments across all topics: 282,200,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC