TN sheriff's department looking for leads in 1977 cold case
ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY JULY 2 AND THEREAFTER - In a Tuesday June 27, 2017 photo, Rutherford County Sheriff's Detective Steven Kohler talks about reopening a cold case file on the death of Stanley Smith from 1977, at the Rutherford County Sheriff's office, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Department and the TBI are asking for the public's help in the new investigation of a 40-year-old cold case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reapers
|19 hr
|John
|2
|Sheriff Arnold
|Sun
|David
|1
|Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Reefdvr
|88
|Nice azz at Dollar general
|Fri
|Just sayin
|4
|james pollock??
|Jun 30
|justinlanning
|1
|Lacy
|Jun 30
|Elleminnowpea
|6
|Rentals no background check (Feb '14)
|Jun 29
|Mull502
|15
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC