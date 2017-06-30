Stabbing Suspect Extradited To Walker County
James Allen Johnson, 44, charged with Monday's stabbing of Walker County Sheriff's Office Corporal J. D. Holland was extradited from the Hamilton County jail to the Walker County jail about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism
|Wed
|Racism
|1
|Lone wolf
|Wed
|Reno
|1
|Lacy
|Jul 3
|Diggingdirt3
|7
|Kimberly faye howard/wells/couch
|Jul 3
|Diggingdirt3
|1
|Marc anthony dozier
|Jul 3
|Yourworstnightmare
|1
|Reapers
|Jul 2
|John
|2
|Sheriff Arnold
|Jul 2
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC