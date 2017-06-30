Soddy Daisy Seeing A Building Boom

Soddy Daisy Seeing A Building Boom

Soddy Daisy is seeing a building boom as evidenced by the building permits issued during the month of June, said City Manager Janice Cagle. During the month the city received requests for over a million dollars in building permits, some were for commercial property, but most were for new homes and residential renovations.

