Scenes from Wednesday evening at the 2016 Wilson County Fair.

The Tennessee State Fair will likely have a new home in 2019 and it could come to Wilson County after the Tennessee State Fair commission voted last week to explore other locations for the event. The nine-member commission voted to explore the interest of all 95 counties in playing the event, which has seen a decline in attendance in recent years and has fallen behind county fairs in attendance, including the Wilson County Fair.

