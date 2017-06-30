Sara Louise Peggy Adams Lufkin
Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2017 with the funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. all at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
