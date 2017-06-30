Rep. Dawn White Seeking Senate Seat
State Representative Dawn White announced that she will be a candidate for the District 13 State Senate seat in the August 2018 Republican Primary. The District 13 seat covers the western half of Rutherford County, including portions of the City of Murfreesboro, the Town of Smyrna, the City of La Vergne, the City of Eagleville and the Rockvale, Blackman, Walter Hill, and Leanna communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marc anthony dozier
|8 hr
|Yourworstnightmare
|1
|Reapers
|Sun
|John
|2
|Sheriff Arnold
|Sun
|David
|1
|Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Reefdvr
|88
|Nice azz at Dollar general
|Fri
|Just sayin
|4
|james pollock??
|Jun 30
|justinlanning
|1
|Lacy
|Jun 30
|Elleminnowpea
|6
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC