Rep. Dawn White Seeking Senate Seat

Rep. Dawn White Seeking Senate Seat

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

State Representative Dawn White announced that she will be a candidate for the District 13 State Senate seat in the August 2018 Republican Primary. The District 13 seat covers the western half of Rutherford County, including portions of the City of Murfreesboro, the Town of Smyrna, the City of La Vergne, the City of Eagleville and the Rockvale, Blackman, Walter Hill, and Leanna communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marc anthony dozier 8 hr Yourworstnightmare 1
Reapers Sun John 2
Sheriff Arnold Sun David 1
Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09) Sun Reefdvr 88
Nice azz at Dollar general Fri Just sayin 4
james pollock?? Jun 30 justinlanning 1
Lacy Jun 30 Elleminnowpea 6
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,433 • Total comments across all topics: 282,209,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC