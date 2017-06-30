Rep. Dawn White Seeking Senate Seat

State Representative Dawn White announced that she will be a candidate for the District 13 State Senate seat in the August 2018 Republican Primary. The District 13 seat covers the western half of Rutherford County, including portions of the City of Murfreesboro, the Town of Smyrna, the City of La Vergne, the City of Eagleville and the Rockvale, Blackman, Walter Hill, and Leanna communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.