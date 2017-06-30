Renovated St. Clair Senior Center NOW Open
It took about a year to complete the massive renovations at the St. Clair Street Senior Center, but now it has re-opened and offers a variety of programs for the health, education, and enjoyment of residents who are 60-years of age or older. It is in the same location--325 St. Clair Street, next to Westbrooks Towers, and it is owned and operated by the City of Murfreesboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lacy
|10 hr
|Diggingdirt3
|7
|Kimberly faye howard/wells/couch
|10 hr
|Diggingdirt3
|1
|Marc anthony dozier
|Mon
|Yourworstnightmare
|1
|Reapers
|Sun
|John
|2
|Sheriff Arnold
|Sun
|David
|1
|Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Reefdvr
|88
|Nice azz at Dollar general
|Jun 30
|Just sayin
|4
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC