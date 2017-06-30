Renovated St. Clair Senior Center NOW...

Renovated St. Clair Senior Center NOW Open

WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

It took about a year to complete the massive renovations at the St. Clair Street Senior Center, but now it has re-opened and offers a variety of programs for the health, education, and enjoyment of residents who are 60-years of age or older. It is in the same location--325 St. Clair Street, next to Westbrooks Towers, and it is owned and operated by the City of Murfreesboro.

