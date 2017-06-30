Ransomware Hits Murfreesboro's Emergency Services

Two branches of a Tennessee city's emergency services have been hit by ransomware as part of a worldwide malware attack that began in May. The Daily News Journal reports the Murfreesboro police and fire departments were recently attacked by the WannaCry ransomware, which targets organizations using Microsoft Windows operating systems. Police spokeswoman Amy Norville says the department does not know when the malware was introduced into the system, but became aware of the attack last Saturday.

