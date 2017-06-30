Ransomware Hits Murfreesboro's Emerge...

Ransomware Hits Murfreesboro's Emergency Services

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

Two branches of a Tennessee city's emergency services have been hit by ransomware as part of a worldwide malware attack that began in May. The Daily News Journal reports the Murfreesboro police and fire departments were recently attacked by the WannaCry ransomware, which targets organizations using Microsoft Windows operating systems. Police spokeswoman Amy Norville says the department does not know when the malware was introduced into the system, but became aware of the attack last Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racism Wed Racism 1
Lone wolf Wed Reno 1
Lacy Mon Diggingdirt3 7
Kimberly faye howard/wells/couch Mon Diggingdirt3 1
Marc anthony dozier Jul 3 Yourworstnightmare 1
Reapers Jul 2 John 2
Sheriff Arnold Jul 2 David 1
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,612 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC