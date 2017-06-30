"Ragtime" opens Friday at Center for ...

"Ragtime" opens Friday at Center for the Arts

Will Waters, Sedrie Orantes, Brandon Hoyt, Ryan Richmond, Sam Hagler, and Shannon McKinley star in The Center for the Arts' production of Ragtime the Musical. The Murfreesboro Center for the Arts at 110 West College Street explores what it means to be an American with its production of Ragtime on .

