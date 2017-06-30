Murfreesboro Police capture armed rob...

Murfreesboro Police capture armed robbery suspects

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Three suspects from an armed robbery and stolen car are in custody in Murfreesboro with the help of Murfreesboro Police Dept K9 Juice. After an armed robbery at an ATM, Directed Patrol Units and K9 handler Officer Brown began patrolling local motel parking lots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racism Wed Racism 1
Lone wolf Wed Reno 1
Lacy Jul 3 Diggingdirt3 7
Kimberly faye howard/wells/couch Jul 3 Diggingdirt3 1
Marc anthony dozier Jul 3 Yourworstnightmare 1
Reapers Jul 2 John 2
Sheriff Arnold Jul 2 David 1
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,660 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC