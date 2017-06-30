Murfreesboro Police capture armed robbery suspects
Three suspects from an armed robbery and stolen car are in custody in Murfreesboro with the help of Murfreesboro Police Dept K9 Juice. After an armed robbery at an ATM, Directed Patrol Units and K9 handler Officer Brown began patrolling local motel parking lots.
