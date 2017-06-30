More Positive Youth Camps in Murfrees...

More Positive Youth Camps in Murfreesboro

Unity in the Community Football Camp was recently held at Patterson Park Community Center in Murfreesboro. These are a few photos from the camp, thanks to the lens of Jim Davis with the Murfreesboro Parks and Rec Department.

