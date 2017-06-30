Law and Order: Murfreesboro Police Ch...

Law and Order: Murfreesboro Police Chief Karl Durr

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Auto break-ins, new police headquarters nearing completion and MPD is hiring new offices...Murfreesboro Police Chief Karl Durr talks with area residents about police work that will make our community even better.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racism 14 hr Racism 1
Lone wolf 17 hr Reno 1
Lacy Mon Diggingdirt3 7
Kimberly faye howard/wells/couch Mon Diggingdirt3 1
Marc anthony dozier Jul 3 Yourworstnightmare 1
Reapers Jul 2 John 2
Sheriff Arnold Jul 2 David 1
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,448 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC