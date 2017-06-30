In God We Trust on TN License Plates ...

In God We Trust on TN License Plates now available

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

You can now be issued a new "In God We Trust" license plate for your vehicle, if you choose to purchase the next time you visit the Rutherford County Clerk's office in Murfreesboro. The law regulating the new plate calls for a one-time $2.00 fee to swap an existing plate prior to the plate expiration date plus the normal registration fee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racism 9 hr Racism 1
Lone wolf 12 hr Reno 1
Lacy Mon Diggingdirt3 7
Kimberly faye howard/wells/couch Mon Diggingdirt3 1
Marc anthony dozier Mon Yourworstnightmare 1
Reapers Jul 2 John 2
Sheriff Arnold Jul 2 David 1
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,075 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC