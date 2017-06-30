In God We Trust on TN License Plates now available

You can now be issued a new "In God We Trust" license plate for your vehicle, if you choose to purchase the next time you visit the Rutherford County Clerk's office in Murfreesboro. The law regulating the new plate calls for a one-time $2.00 fee to swap an existing plate prior to the plate expiration date plus the normal registration fee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.