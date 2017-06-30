Here is your chance to take a selfie with the Oscar Meyer Weiner
The stop in Murfreesboro will be on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Once in town, the massive vehicle will visit the Kroger on South Church Street across the street from Indian Hills on Tuesday from 11 to 12 noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism
|Wed
|Racism
|1
|Lone wolf
|Wed
|Reno
|1
|Lacy
|Mon
|Diggingdirt3
|7
|Kimberly faye howard/wells/couch
|Mon
|Diggingdirt3
|1
|Marc anthony dozier
|Jul 3
|Yourworstnightmare
|1
|Reapers
|Jul 2
|John
|2
|Sheriff Arnold
|Jul 2
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC