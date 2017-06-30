Fireworks and food trucks: Murfreesboroa s Independence Day a Celebration Under the Starsa

Guests flooded the park as early as 3 p.m. to claim their spots for the night's firework show headed by Pyro Shows, Inc. First-time vendor Big Daddy's Sugar Shack made their food truck debut at "Celebration Under the Stars." Specializing in shaved ice, the food truck provided guests with deliciously flavored, frozen treats in the mid-summer heat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.