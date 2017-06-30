Empty Mexican Restaurant Changing To Dogs
The Mexican restaurant on Broad, across from Dodge's Convenience Store, that was empty for several years is going to the dogs. If you have driven by, the exterior and interior have been stripped to the studs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lacy
|13 hr
|Diggingdirt3
|7
|Kimberly faye howard/wells/couch
|13 hr
|Diggingdirt3
|1
|Marc anthony dozier
|Mon
|Yourworstnightmare
|1
|Reapers
|Sun
|John
|2
|Sheriff Arnold
|Sun
|David
|1
|Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Reefdvr
|88
|Nice azz at Dollar general
|Jun 30
|Just sayin
|4
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC