Cripple Creek Cloggers Headed To Croatia

Tennessee's Cripple Creek Cloggers, headquartered in Murfreesboro, will represent the U.S. in the International Folk Festival in Zagreb, Croatia during July 17th through the 24th. Cripple Creek's Founder Steve Cates said, "They will join 30 Croatian troupes and others from Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Italy, Paraguay and Macedonia to celebrate with performances in various locations throughout Zagreb and in nearby towns and villages along the Adriatic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.