Cliff Sharp's Book Signing Next Tuesday at Linebaugh

Greenhouse Ministries' Founder Cliff Sharp will have a book signing from 10AM to 1PM next Tuesday at the Linebaugh Library. He will be signing and selling copies of his book, is a devotional book based on the author's articles in the monthly newsletter of Greenhouse Ministries, the organization he founded with his wife, Jane, in 1999.

