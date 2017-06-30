Cliff Sharp's Book Signing Next Tuesday at Linebaugh
Greenhouse Ministries' Founder Cliff Sharp will have a book signing from 10AM to 1PM next Tuesday at the Linebaugh Library. He will be signing and selling copies of his book, is a devotional book based on the author's articles in the monthly newsletter of Greenhouse Ministries, the organization he founded with his wife, Jane, in 1999.
