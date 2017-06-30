Armed man arrested at Student Quarter...

Armed man arrested at Student Quarters Apartments after making drug transaction

Murfreesboro Police responded to Student Quarters Apartments on South Rutherford Boulevard in reference to an armed man, who was reportedly planning on committing a robbery or murder, on Thursday at approximately 12:05 p.m. Upon arrival, officers observed a man walking briskly between two buildings in the apartment complex. The officers made contact with the man, later identified as Kalvin Thomas, 20, on the third floor of one of the apartment buildings.

