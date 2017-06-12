With escaped inmates near, Tennessee man loaded guns, prayed

Patrick Hale, the man credited by law enforcement with forcing the surrender of two Georgia prison escapees, speaks to reporters in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Friday, June 16, 2017, while his wife, Danielle, looks on. Hale said he was carrying a loaded weapon but never pulled it out when the two inmates got face down on his concrete driveway without saying a word.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.