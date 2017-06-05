Will the old Murfreesboro Bank and Trust Company building be torn down or rebuilt?
Many years ago it was a bank, but currently, the building next to the judicial center on the Murfreesboro Square is being used as an office to house the District Attorney and staff. In the 1920's, the Murfreesboro Bank and Trust Company built the bank on the north side of the public square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|10 hr
|anonymous
|1,553
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|Jun 3
|in my opinion
|6
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Pooperton McButtFart
|8
|Renaissance fest
|May 28
|Girl1011457q7r5
|1
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|May 26
|Mborosucks
|72
|Sky Stone Granite/ Apollo Granite
|May 22
|granny
|1
|Another trucker DIES behind MCCORMICK TRUCKING ... (Sep '12)
|May 21
|old and retired
|20
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC