Widening project to close portion of Middle Tenn. Blvd. near MTSU for three weeks

The ongoing widening of Middle Tennessee Boulevard along the MTSU campus will require the section between East Main and Bell streets to be closed for about three weeks beginning Monday, June 12. The closure is scheduled to last 21 days, with a planned reopening on Monday, July 3, according to the contractor. Pedestrian traffic at Bell Street and East Main Street will not be affected, but if any work needs to happen in the Bell Street crosswalk, the contractor will have staff available to assist pedestrians.

