Vote on Oaklands Park Area Rezoning Deferred

A resolution to consider rezoning nearly 12-acres along North Highland Avenue and East Clark Boulevard from general office to planned residential was deferred by the Murfreesboro City Council. Mayor Shane McFarland, during the Thursday night city council meeting, said the contractor asked to withdraw plans for The Cove at Oaklands at this time, in order to allow for additional engineering studies concerning wetlands issues on the property.

