United We Style This Thursday in Murfreesboro
The event will be this Thursday at Main Street Music . During United We Style, salon stylists will present an elevated, real-time hair show while short stories are presented based on community involvement and life experiences through the United Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lacy
|1 hr
|Confused
|1
|duane calloway (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|well
|2
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Kenny
|1,554
|A Modern Day Hero in Christiana Tennessee
|Sat
|wjabbe
|1
|Lady Janes Haircuts for men
|Jun 17
|Itiswhatitis
|9
|Reapers
|Jun 15
|Kasey
|1
|Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07)
|Jun 15
|star
|73
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC