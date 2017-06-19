The Superhero Race in Murfreesboro - ...

The Superhero Race in Murfreesboro - Purple Power 5K Fun Run

The Superheroes of the world unite to spread awareness for Pediatric Epilepsy and raise funds for families with mounting medical bills. Registration is open for July 8th at 8:00 AM at Riverdale High School.

