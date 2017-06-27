The search for answers in '77 cold case

The search for answers in '77 cold case

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Smith's oldest son, who still lives in Murfreesboro, provided these photos of his father. Stanley Smith was murdered 40 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09) 5 hr Looking for cheap... 87
Hidden Valley Lakes 5 hr Curious 1
Lacy Tue getarealjobandget... 5
Sally Wall.... hick bigot? (Jul '12) Mon Gary Russell 6
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) Jun 25 Rhett Butler 9
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) Jun 21 Eddie 74
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Jun 21 okay 10
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,543 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC