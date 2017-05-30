Thank You Main Street
The first FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE of the season packed the east side of the historic Murfreesboro square, and the Pilots kept the crowd rocking. the was Main Street Murfreesboro's summer kickoff of both the musical events, as well as the Saturday Marketplace returns 8:00AM to noon every Saturday through September.
