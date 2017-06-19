Teen accidentally shoots his foot at Murfreesboro apartment complex
An 18 year old in Murfreesboro got quite the surprise after accidentally firing a .380 pistol... into his foot. The incident occurred at Campus Villa apartments on Greenland Drive.
