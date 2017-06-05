Swap'n Shop for Wednesday

Swap'n Shop for Wednesday

For Sale: Jon boat with trolling motor, 2 seats, trailer spare tires for trailer, and marine battery $450 615-439-5778 For Rent: 2 Br, 2 A1 2 bath, kitchen-den combo with fireplace and LR, double carport, storm shelter in back yard 615-243-7736 You may not be getting all you can out of your browsing experience and may be open to security risks!

