Swap N' Shop for Friday

For Sale: 2 Large Oak Tables 615-893-9418 Free: TV set 615-962-1102 For Rent: 3 bedroom, 2 A1 2 bath home, carport, large living room home 615-243-7736 For Sale: '88 Ford F-150 Pickup $2,000, Coke Machine $200 615-785-9307 For Sale: Square Bales of Hay $1.50 per bale, '87 Ford Pickup $2,500, '56 Tractor $800 931-808-5644 For Sale: Tool Chest $2,500 OBO 615-330-4715 2-Family YARD SALE! Saturday, June 17, 7:00-4:00. 2634 English Hill Drive, Murfreesboro, TN A little of everything for sale! Directions: from Memorial going toward Walter Hill, take a right past Sports Com on DeJarnette Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.