Suspicious fire at Campus Crossing apartments
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department's Fire Marshal's Office is asking for the public's assistance with an investigation resulting from an early morning fire at Campus Crossings apartments over the weekend. . Upon arrival, several Murfreesboro Police Department officers had deployed fire extinguishers to douse flames on an exterior wall in a breezeway near a stairwell.
