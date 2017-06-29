Study to mostly decide fate of two ol...

Study to mostly decide fate of two old buildings on the Murfreesboro Square

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

With the new Judicial Center of Rutherford County nearing completion, it will leave the dated courts building empty along with the old District Attorney's office on the Murfreesboro square. The empty buildings will give the county government more room to expand or allow some county offices to move into the old court building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hidden Valley Lake (Jul '09) 6 hr Looking for cheap... 87
Hidden Valley Lakes 6 hr Curious 1
Lacy Tue getarealjobandget... 5
Sally Wall.... hick bigot? (Jul '12) Mon Gary Russell 6
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men (Nov '16) Jun 25 Rhett Butler 9
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) Jun 21 Eddie 74
Lady Janes Haircuts for men Jun 21 okay 10
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,652 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC