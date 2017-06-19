Stolen handgun found in backyard of B...

Stolen handgun found in backyard of Barfield area home

WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Evidently, a landscaper was working on a home in the area near Barfield Park when he located the 9mm handgun in the backyard of the house where he was working. NYU Place is near Southridge Boulevard, a street in a neighborhood known to have lots of children who could have stumbled upon the unsecured weapon.

