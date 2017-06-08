Steve Bland, CEO of the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle...
The Regional Transportation Authority continued its mission to prepare for inevitable future growth in the area as the group met with Wilson County leaders, stakeholders and residents Thursday to provide an update on the nMotion plan. The Regional Transportation Authority board of directors adopted the plan last year.
